Showers and storms possible early, many more chances to come

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This morning marks the first of multiple chances for showers and storms over the next several days.

Areas of rain with some embedded thunderstorms will be moving through the TV9 viewing area on Monday morning, shifting to the east and northeast at about 40 to 45 mph. A couple of tenths of an inch of rain are possible in areas north of Highway 20, with lighter totals to the south of that. Activity should either begin to exit or diminish by about 8 or 9 o’clock, with totally dry conditions likely after Noon today. Skies should also show at least partial clearing, with breezy southerly winds. This will allow for highs in the mid 60s northeast, to the mid 70s south and west.

Additional storms are possible tonight, with the chance mainly north of Highway 20 again. Lows stay warm in the upper 50s to low 60s with southerly breezes continuing. This warm start will make for an easy path to a warm afternoon, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 70s to around 80 amid windy conditions. The chance for storms, however, sticks with us, especially later in the day into Tuesday night.

The pattern of rounds of showers and storms, with some period of dry weather between, continues for much of the rest of the work and school week. The best chance for widespread activity appears to be Wednesday night into Thursday, with somewhat lower chances bookending that period. Temperatures will gradually show a downward trend, with highs around 70 for many on Wednesday, sliding closer to 60 at best by Friday.

More disturbances provide the risk for areas of showers on Saturday into Sunday, as temperatures continue their decline into the upper 40s and low 50s during the day. With temperatures at night closer to the low to mid 30s, we’ll have to keep an eye on the risk of any frozen precipitation getting involved.

Over the next seven days, where at least a chance of rain exists each day, we will likely add up to some significant rainfall totals. The chance of at least an inch of rain area-wide seems very high, with reports of 2 to 3 inches in total quite possible during this time. This has the potential to take another bite out of the drought conditions across the area, as we could still use quite a bit of rain to help catch up.

The potential total rainfall between Monday, Oct. 23, and Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. (KCRG)

The end of the 9-day forecast looks quite cool, with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s, and highs only in the upper 30s to low 40s. This includes Halloween, which looks rather chilly from this distance.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.