One injured in Chickasaw County crash involving fire truck

One person was injured in a crash involving a firetruck in Chickasaw County on Sunday afternoon.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
IONIA, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was injured in a crash involving a firetruck in Chickasaw County on Sunday afternoon.

The Iowa State Patrol said it happened on Exeter Avenue north of 215th Street near Ionia at around 4 p.m.

The patrol said an Ionia firetruck and a UTV converted into a fire fighting vehicle were responding to a fire when both vehicles tried to pass a tractor.

The fire truck rear ended the UTV, causing it to lose control and roll.

The UTV’s driver was ejected.

First responders airlifted one person to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota.

