One dead in tractor rollover crash in rural Clayton County

MILLVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - One person has died after a tractor rollover crash in rural Millville on Sunday.

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at about 3:15 p.m. on Noble Road near Hill Street.

Investigators said the tractor was pulling a manure spreader, heading northwest on Noble Road, when the driver lost control, going into the ditch and overturning.

The driver of the tractor was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the driver has not yet been released.

