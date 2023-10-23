Okoboji teen injured in hunting accident, community rallies in support

DICKINSON COUNTY, IA (KTIV) - A northwest Iowa teen has been seriously injured in a hunting accident in Dickinson County, Iowa over the weekend.

According to KUOO Radio, the victim suffered a gunshot wound while hunting with friends in the Spring Run Wildlife Management Area around 8:30 Saturday morning.

That person, who has not been identified by authorities, was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital by air ambulance.

While police have not identified the victim, family and friends have.

Joseph Salmon is a senior at Okoboji High School.

According to a GoFundMe created by his aunt, Salmon was hunting with friends when he was shot in the head. He was taken to a Sioux Falls Hospital where he was taken into surgery. In a recent update posted to the GoFundMe by his aunt, Salmon was placed in a medically-induced coma, and is now “moving his legs a little bit more and squeezing hands.”

Several benefits have been started to help with Salmon’s medical expenses, including a fundraiser at the Ruthven Locker, t-shirts, and a benefit account at Liberty National Bank.

If you recognize Salmon’s name, here’s why.

Salmon was one of 5 men who helped rescue an elderly man and his dog from Lake Okoboji earlier this year after a Jeep went off the bridge and into the icy waters. Salmon and 4 others were recognized for their heroic efforts that day.

Five men who rescued elderly man and his dog after the man's jeep was submerged in icy waters near the Highway 71 bridge in Okoboji. (Dickinson County Sheriff)

If you would like to help Salmon’s family with his medical expenses following this accident:

GoFundMe Link

Clothing Fundraiser Link

Cash Donations can be dropped off at any of the Okoboji School Offices or at Liberty National Bank at 1807 US Hwy 71 in Okoboji.

Make checks payable to: Benefit of Joe Salmon

You can also mail checks to:

Liberty National Bank

PO Box 109

Okoboji, IA 51355

Attention to: Matt Mueller

