Meet the Marion residents who spent over a decade perfecting their Halloween house of horrors

They've spent the last fourteen years perfecting their house of horrors for Halloween, with each year featuring new costumes, decorations, and DIY's
By Abigail Kurten
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Shillon Brake and John Hartel, of Marion, make the most of Halloween every year. They’ve spent the last fourteen years perfecting their house of horrors for Halloween, with each year featuring new costumes, decorations, and DIY’s.

”It’s bringing the community together to be able to do something like this and watch the kids grow, and it becomes a tradition.” said Hartel.

As their tradition grows, so does the popularity of Halloween. The National Retail Federation says a record 73 percent of people will participate in Halloween this year. Americans are projected to spend $12 billion on the holiday, with a per-person cost of around $108.

Jacob Cowger, who owns Balloons Etc. and Costume Emporium in Cedar Rapids, said the average customer will spend $40 to $50 when they come through the door.

“Makeup has been a very popular thing,” Cowger said. “From doing special effects makeup, to beauty makeup, to dark and scary makeup, to clown makeup, that’s one of our biggest things that we have seen a trend in so far this year.”

However, he says online retailers have made it hard to compete.

“In past years, it’s crazy at this point in time,” Cowger said. “I mean, you barely have room to walk around and get around the store and move around to see what’s where. This year it’s a little different. It’s kind of sparse, people haven’t really come in.”

While Brake and Hartel aren’t the typical customers when it comes to Halloween spending, spending about 15 times as much as the average American, they wouldn’t have it any other way.

“It’s listening to the people and, you know, having people pulling up outside and waving and telling ‘good job,’ And taking pictures with the stuff out in the front yard when I come home from work. It’s a labor of love.” said Hartel.

