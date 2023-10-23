Man pleads not guilty in deadly I-80 shooting in Poweshiek County

POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Court documents show the man charged in a deadly shooting on I-80 in Poweshiek County pleaded not guilty last week.

Prosecutors charged Jihad Gasaway with first degree murder and abuse of a corpse.

A criminal complaint says troopers responded near Grinnell for a stalled car on Oct. 3.

That’s where they found Gasaway and a body slumped over the passenger seat.

Authorities identified the body as Kemp Harriel.

They said Gasaway did not tell troopers about the body and instead tried to cover it up.

Investigators said Harriel died from two gunshots to the chest.

