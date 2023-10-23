Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Man pleads not guilty in deadly I-80 shooting in Poweshiek County

Court documents show the man charged in a deadly shooting on I-80 in Poweshiek County pleaded not guilty.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Court documents show the man charged in a deadly shooting on I-80 in Poweshiek County pleaded not guilty last week.

Prosecutors charged Jihad Gasaway with first degree murder and abuse of a corpse.

A criminal complaint says troopers responded near Grinnell for a stalled car on Oct. 3.

That’s where they found Gasaway and a body slumped over the passenger seat.

Authorities identified the body as Kemp Harriel.

They said Gasaway did not tell troopers about the body and instead tried to cover it up.

Investigators said Harriel died from two gunshots to the chest.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota offensive lineman Quinn Carroll (77) blocks Iowa defensive end Joe Evans (13) as...
Minnesota wins at Iowa for 1st time since 1999, beating No. 24 Hawkeyes 12-10 for Floyd of Rosedale
Dozens of people met to pray outside of the Cedar Rapids City Hall as part of the group Cedar...
Cedar Rapids group hosts vigil for an estimated 4,000 Palestinians killed in Gaza
For the first time, 18 members of the Hawkeye marching band have signed an NIL deal.
Univ. of Iowa marching band members sign NIL deal
Manhunt continues for Nashville police chief's son suspected in shooting of 2 Tennessee officers
Manhunt continues for Nashville police chief’s son suspected in shooting of 2 Tennessee officers
The woman posted about the date at Fontaine’s Oyster House on TikTok, saying the man asked her...
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date

Latest News

One injured in Chickasaw County crash involving fire truck
An Eastern Iowa family is raising money in memory of their late son.
Eastern Iowa family raises money in memory of late son
Halloween spending is expected to reach a record high of more than $12 billion this year.
Halloween spending expected to reach record high this year
The bond would go towards building a new pool and wellness center as well as other facility...
Voters to decide on bond referendum for College Community School District
Monday is the deadline to request an absentee ballot for next month's city and school elections.
Absentee ballot requests due Monday