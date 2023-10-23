Iowa man worries for family members in Israel amid ongoing war

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A Des Moines man says it is very hard for him to watch updates from the war every day, as his family members remain in Israel.

Issac Sivi’s loved ones are living less than 10 miles from Gaza.

He says he gets updates from them every day, but what he is most afraid of is his nieces and nephews experiencing the horrors of war.

“Their faces change,” Sivi said. “They’re going next to their mother, their father. They know, and they don’t know what’s going on.”

Sivi says he finds comfort in the Jewish community in Iowa, and he is continuing to hope for peace throughout the region.

