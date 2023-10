DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Country music star Cody Johnson is coming to the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines next year with special guests Justin Moore and Drake Milligan.

The show is set for 7:30 p.m. on May 17.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Nov. 3.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.