Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Chevron to buy Hess for $53 billion as the biggest US oil companies get even bigger

FILE - A Chevron sign is displayed outside one of the company's gas stations in Bradenton,...
FILE - A Chevron sign is displayed outside one of the company's gas stations in Bradenton, Fla., Feb. 22, 2022. Crude prices are up 9% this year and have been hovering around $90 per barrel for about two months.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Chevron is buying Hess Corp. for $53 billion, and it’s not even the biggest acquisition in the energy sector this month as major producers seize the initiative while oil prices surge.

The Chevron-Hess deal comes less than two weeks after Exxon Mobil said that it would acquire Pioneer Natural Resources for about $60 billion.

Crude prices are up 9% this year and have been hovering around $90 per barrel for about two months.

Chevron said Monday that the acquisition of Hess adds a major oil field in Guyana as well as shale properties in the Bakken Formation in North Dakota.

Chevron is paying for Hess with stock. Hess shareholders will receive 1.0250 shares of Chevron for each Hess share. Including debt, Chevron valued the deal at $60 billion.

Chevron said the deal will help to increase the amount of cash given back to shareholders. The company anticipates that in January it will be able to recommend boosting its first-quarter dividend by 8% to $1.63. This would still need board approval. The company also expects to increase stock buybacks by $2.5 billion to the top end of its guidance range of $20 billion per year once the transaction closes.

The boards of both companies have approved the deal, which is targeted to close in the first half of next year. It still needs approval by Hess shareholders.

Shares of Chevron Corp. declined nearly 3% before the opening bell Monday. Hess Corp.’s stock rose slightly.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota offensive lineman Quinn Carroll (77) blocks Iowa defensive end Joe Evans (13) as...
Minnesota wins at Iowa for 1st time since 1999, beating No. 24 Hawkeyes 12-10 for Floyd of Rosedale
Dozens of people met to pray outside of the Cedar Rapids City Hall as part of the group Cedar...
Cedar Rapids group hosts vigil for an estimated 4,000 Palestinians killed in Gaza
For the first time, 18 members of the Hawkeye marching band have signed an NIL deal.
Univ. of Iowa marching band members sign NIL deal
The woman posted about the date at Fontaine’s Oyster House on TikTok, saying the man asked her...
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date
Manhunt continues for Nashville police chief's son suspected in shooting of 2 Tennessee officers
Manhunt continues for Nashville police chief’s son suspected in shooting of 2 Tennessee officers

Latest News

A Palestinian talks on the phone in by the buildings destroyed in the Israeli bombardment of...
Israel strikes across Gaza after allowing another small aid convoy into the besieged enclave
In this handout frame released by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Radio Free Europe-Radio...
Court orders Russian-US journalist to stay in jail another 6 weeks
This image released by the Armed Forces of the Philippines, shows a Chinese militia vessel,...
US renews warning it will defend treaty ally Philippines after Chinese ships rammed Manila vessels
FILE - President Joe Biden looks on as Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo speaks on the South...
Biden is naming ‘tech hubs’ for 32 states, Puerto Rico to help industry, create jobs