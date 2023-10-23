Cedar Rapids pizza restaurant closes

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hospoda, located in the Czech Village, closed over the weekend.

In a Facebook post, restaurant staff said it has been a pleasure and honor to be part of the community and the Czech Village neighborhood.

“We’ve made lifelong memories and lifelong friends in our time here and couldn’t be more grateful for your support over the last couple of years,” the restaurant said.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.