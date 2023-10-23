Show You Care
Cedar Rapids pizza restaurant closes

Hospoda, located in the Czech Village, closed over the weekend.
Hospoda, located in the Czech Village, closed over the weekend.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hospoda, located in the Czech Village, closed over the weekend.

In a Facebook post, restaurant staff said it has been a pleasure and honor to be part of the community and the Czech Village neighborhood.

“We’ve made lifelong memories and lifelong friends in our time here and couldn’t be more grateful for your support over the last couple of years,” the restaurant said.

