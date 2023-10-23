Cedar Rapids man charged for allegedly strangling woman driving vehicle with kids in back seat

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man is facing multiple charges after police say he hit and strangled a woman while she was driving on the interstate with two kids in the backseat of the vehicle.

In a criminal complaint, police said Raylon Jones, 33, is charged with two counts of Domestic Abuse Assault and two counts of child endangerment.

The incident reportedly happened on I-80 near Dubuque Street in Iowa City just before 2:30 p.m. on August 8.

Police said Jones was the passenger in a vehicle driven by his wife when they started arguing. The argument reportedly escalated until Jones hit the woman and grabbed her neck, strangling her and telling her he was going to kill her.

Officers said Jones let go as the woman nearly lost consciousness while driving. She reported having trouble swallowing and having shortness of breath. Investigators said she had visible injuries to her face and neck.

There were children 2 months old and 14 months old in the backseat while all of this happened.

