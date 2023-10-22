Show You Care
A perfect fall day to end the weekend

A perfect fall day to end the weekend
By Hannah Messier
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It’s a quiet morning across Eastern Iowa with only a few clouds in the northeast and temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. Those heading to church this morning will only need a light jacket or a sweater.

Today & Tonight

A few clouds will build into the area this afternoon leaving us with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Showers are possible late tonight with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Monday & Beyond

Showers will likely continue through Monday morning so you might need a rain jacket or an umbrella on your trip to work or school. However, the clouds and showers should clear from the area by Monday afternoon leaving behind plenty of sunshine. After Monday the workweek looks fairly wet with on and off showers and a few thunderstorms possible Tuesday through next weekend.  The warmest day of the week will be on Tuesday with highs in the 70s, otherwise temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s through Saturday.

