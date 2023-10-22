Multicultural Family Center holds celebration for new addition

Dubuque, Iowa (KCRG) -A new space in Dubuque will help one organization continue to grow as a safe space for everyone in the city.

The Multicultural Family Center in Dubuque held a celebration for its newest addition.

The City of Dubuque purchased the space for the center at around $440,000 and renovated it for around $1.5 million.

This new area adds just under 11,000 square feet and will host many of their activities.

”It really provides space for us to connect with a lot more people it allows us to be a lot more dynamic with our program and events like never before,” said Executive Director Antonio Mouzon.

This celebration included speeches, live music, and free food.

