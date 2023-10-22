Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Man found alive in embankment days after motorcycle crash

A group of friends searching for a man who went missing found him down an embankment following a motorcycle crash.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (CNN) – A Tennessee man has been found alive after surviving a motorcycle crash and spending three days down an embankment.

Loved ones and family of Taylor Boyle reported him missing a week ago in Knox County. They even started monitoring his bank accounts and social media for any signs.

Groups of friends started searching for him.

One group, searching at night, found his motorcycle when it reflected off their flashlights.

They also found Boyle, still alive.

Friends said Boyle took a pretty hard hit to his head and dislocated his elbow. He is still in the hospital, but he is expected to make a full recovery.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KCRG-TV9 Friday Night Lights Endzone Week 9
For the first time, 18 members of the Hawkeye marching band have signed an NIL deal.
Univ. of Iowa marching band members sign NIL deal
Rep. Miller-Meeks one of 25 representatives to cast no vote for House Speaker candidate
Rep. Miller-Meeks one of 25 representatives to cast no vote for House Speaker candidate
The woman posted about the date at Fontaine’s Oyster House on TikTok, saying the man asked her...
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date
Minnesota offensive lineman Quinn Carroll (77) blocks Iowa defensive end Joe Evans (13) as...
Minnesota wins at Iowa for 1st time since 1999, beating No. 24 Hawkeyes 12-10 for Floyd of Rosedale

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks from the Oval Office of the White House Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in...
Biden walks a tightrope with his support for Israel as his party’s left urges restraint
Palestinians walk by the buildings destroyed in the Israeli bombardment on al-Zahra, on the...
Israel strikes Gaza, Syria and West Bank as war against Hamas threatens to ignite other fronts
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a press conference, Thursday Oct. 12,...
Blinken, Austin say US is ready to respond if US personnel become targets of Israel-Hamas war
A group of friends searching for a man who went missing found him down an embankment following...
Man found alive in embankment after motorcycle crash