Iowan gifts sound of music for the community
By KCCI
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BOONE, Iowa (KCCI) -People in Boone were treated to a special sight and sound on Saturday, KCCI’s Nicole Tam reported. They were fascinated by a neighbor who created a piano on wheels.

Instead of cars in Chuck Behm’s garage, it’s a shop full of pianos from people across the country who need repairs or restoration.

“I spend about half the days of the week in the shop,” said Behm.

His long-time project since 2019 - building a gift for the community: a community piano.

A project that involved some science, experimenting with what material can survive Iowa’s evolving seasons took years.

“I probably spent 100 hours trying to make aluminum keys,” said Behm.

Hundreds of hours later, the winner is 3D printing.

Each colorful key is fine-tuned, crisp-sounding sounding and waterproof.

On Saturday, the community packed Chuck’s workshop to experience the art he created. A project years in the making, ready to be heard beyond the garage.

“Give people a way to keep pianos from going to the dump because the case of this piano was a piano that was being dismantled,” said Behm.

Turning someone’s trash into Boone’s treasure. Since 1972, Chuck has worked on thousands of pianos but nothing compares to this masterpiece.

Chuck hopes to take the piano out to the streets of Downtown Boone by mid-November.

In the meantime, he’s also collecting donations, money that will go towards future repairs for the piano. Check donations to the “Boone Outdoor Piano Fund” are accepted at the BMO in Boone.

Copyright 2023 KCCI. All rights reserved.

