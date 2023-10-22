Iowa defeats Clarke 112-49 in final exhibition game

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The No. 3 ranked Iowa women’s basketball team took down Clarke University 122-49 in their final exhibition game of the season on Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Hannah Stuelke led the Hawkeyes with 27 points and 10 rebounds, while Caitlin Clark finished with 24 points, four rebounds and nine assists. Sharon Goodman recorded 14 points shooting 7-of-13 from the floor.

Iowa will host Fairleigh Dickinson in their season opener on Monday, Nov. 6.

