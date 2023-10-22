Holy Family Catholic Schools holds meetings on $14 million upgrade to St. Columbkille Elementary School

Dubuque, Iowa (KCRG) -Holy Family Catholic Schools in Dubuque is looking at expanding and modernizing one of their elementary schools as the final part of their system wide upgrade.

On October 22nd, they held the first of three community meetings on a $14 million renovation to Saint Columbkille Elementary.

Construction is expected to start in June and be completed by August of 2025.

Changes would include making the school ADA accessible, and adding more classrooms for the growing school system.

The new areas to the school would add 19,133 sq. ft. bringing the total size of the school to 52,780 sq. ft.

After the change the school would have in total 3 classrooms for each grade from kindergarten through 5th grade, 2 preschool rooms, 2 pre kindergarten rooms, specialty rooms, and a cafeteria.

Once completed the school could hold up to 476 students, making it the largest elementary in the Holy Family Catholic Schools system.

“Certainly the education savings accounts that the state has approved has had a profound impact on our incoming kindergarten class, we’re serving historically maybe 145 to 150 students we’re now serving 172 students across the system,” said Columbkille Elementary School & Chief Administrator Holy Family Catholic Schools {hillip Bormann.

The next two meetings are on Monday, Oct. 23, at 6:30 p.m. and Thursday, Oct. 26, at 1:00 p.m. at the St. Columbkille Elementary School gymnasium.

Holy Family Catholic Schools has put $5 million towards the project.

The school says it still needs to raise $2.8 million before February 1st.

