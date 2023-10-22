Enjoy this nice weather as rain chance really start to pick up

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After seeing a quiet morning across Eastern Iowa with highs in the 50s & 60s, we will see the clouds slowly increase as we head into the evening and overnight hours. Rain chances will start to ramp up as well as there is a small chance this evening with a greater chance for your Monday Morning commute.

Speaking of Monday, the rain chances will taper off as we head into the late morning & afternoon hours leaving us mostly sunny before another chance rolls in Monday Night into Tuesday Morning.

Like Monday, there will be another break in the late morning & afternoon hours before rain and thunderstorm chances ramp up again Tuesday evening.

For the middle part of the work week, rain chances continue for Wednesday through Friday and into the weekend.

The temperatures will start to drop on the high end with highs on Tuesday nearing the upper 70s in some spots.

By Friday, highs will be in the mid-50s and by Sunday, highs will be in the mid to upper 40s.

