Cedar Rapids group hosts vigil for an estimated 4,000 Palestinians killed in Gaza

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dozens of people met to pray outside of the Cedar Rapids City Hall as part of the group Cedar Rapids for Palestine before marching further down 1st Avenue.

It’s an effort to raise awareness for people killed in Gaza after Israel retaliated against Hamas after the October 7th attacks in Israel. For Justin English, this is land where his wife and family once lived and where other relatives are trying to survive.

“They’re under an illegal occupation, a brutal occupation,” he said. “It’s unacceptable.”

English and the group say the recent attack from Hamas from decades of oppression.

“I don’t understand how you can say this is Israel defending itself when they are an illegal occupier, which is an aggressive situation to begin with,” said English. “That is an offensive situation for anyone here to go through what Palestinians have gone through; 100% of them would fight back as they should.”

This group gathered in Cedar Rapids to mourn the estimated 4,000 Palestinians who have died during the conflict.

“This is not a reaction, this is an instigation,” said Mimi Daoud, an organizer of Cedar Rapids for Palestine. “This is an instigation that has been happening and building up for 75 years that the Palestinians are repeatedly reacting.”

They say they also hope to change American attitudes about Palestinians in Gaza.

“We have sent billions after billions of dollars to one of the wealthiest nations in the Middle East to continue to commit war crimes against people who are under illegal occupation and have no army,” said English. “It’s unacceptable.”

