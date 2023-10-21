A mostly sunny and windy Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It’s a lovely October morning across Eastern Iowa with a clear sky and temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

Today & Tonight

This afternoon we’ll have temperatures in the low to mid 60s with a mostly sunny sky. Today will also be windy with gusts higher than 30 possible at times. Tonight looks quiet and cool with lows dropping into the upper 30s with a mostly clear sky.

A sunny and windy Saturday (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Sunday & Beyond

You’ll probably need a light jacket or a sweater if you’re heading to church on Sunday morning. A few more clouds are possible Sunday with temperatures reaching the low 60s. After this weekend, showers are expected to begin in Eastern Iowa on Monday and potentially continue through next weekend. For now, it looks like the best chance for rain will be on Wednesday.

