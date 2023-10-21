Rep. Miller-Meeks one of 25 representatives to cast no vote for House Speaker candidate

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Several top Republican candidates spoke at Marinette Miller-Meeks’ annual “3M Tailgate” including Governor Ron DeSantis, Former Governor Asa Hutchinson, and Former Ambassador Nikki Hailey.

Just hours earlier in Washington D.C., members of the House voted on whether Jim Jordan would be the next Speaker of the House. Miller-Meeks was one of 25 representatives who voted no.

“It’s been very stressful,” said Miller-Meek. “All of us want to get back to do the work that we’re sent there to do.”

Miller-Meeks said she hasn’t received threats for her latest vote, but admitted the threats she received on an earlier vote were being investigated.

“This is an ongoing investigation,” she said. “The Capitol Police are involved.”

Miller-Meeks said she would listen to the latest Republicans who were being nominated for House Speaker, but said she wasn’t putting her support behind any one person at this time.

“There are several candidates that have stepped up and come forward for the speakership,” she said. “The questions I’ll have will be the same questions I had for the other individuals who ran for speaker. We’ll have a candidate forum on Monday, and we will be voting for a speaker next week.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.