Nikki Haley responds to Israel-Hamas war, House speakership spectacle

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Amid growing expectations of a ground invasion of Gaza, former UN Ambassador and presidential candidate Nikki Haley says maintaining support for Israel is crucial.

“We have to stay focused. We should focus on three things: One, support Israel with anything they need whenever they need it. Two, eliminate Hamas and not stop until we do, and three, do whatever it takes to bring our hostages home,” Haley said.

President Biden is seeking a $105 billion dollar aid package for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, and the border. Haley says she hasn’t seen the details yet, but says Americans need to remember quote, “how we got here”.

“We saw that he was slow in Ukraine, we saw that he was pandering to Iran and he’s been absent at the border, and we’ve got to do whatever it takes to strengthen ourselves. One, America should never be so arrogant to think we don’t need friends, but two, we need to make sure that we’re not doing anything to empower our enemies,” Haley said.

No aid can be sent to Israel as the House remains without a speaker since October 3.

“Going there and sitting there fighting over what leader should be heading up the house or not doing any work for days on end. That’s not what Republicans need to see, what America needs to see is strength,” Haley said.

Haley says she has experience dealing with party infighting, and that Republicans quote “can’t fix Democrat chaos with Republican chaos”.

“As Governor, I had a Republican House and a Republican Senate that would butt heads all the time, and what I would do is I’d bring them into a room and I would say, ‘we’re not leaving until you figure this out’. Americans don’t need to see how the sausage is made. Republicans need to show leadership, figure this out, and come out unified,” Haley said.

According to the most recent Iowa State University poll, Haley is in third, polling at 11 percent. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is at 17 percent and Former President Donald Trump garnered 55 percent.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.