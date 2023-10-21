Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Latinos in Wapello County have highest homeownership in Iowa

Wapello County has one of the highest homeownership rates for Latinos in the state of Iowa,...
Wapello County has one of the highest homeownership rates for Latinos in the state of Iowa, according to the League of United Latin American Citizens.(Unsplash)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAPELLO COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Wapello County has one of the highest homeownership rates for Latinos in the state of Iowa, according to the League of United Latin American Citizens.

Himar Hernandez is the treasurer for the local LULAC chapter & had this to say about what the organization does to help the Latino community.

“We have tried to advance the rights & the future of the Latino community. If there’s a barrier in the community that Latinos are facing we try to help them.”

According to data from a LULAC study, 78 percent of Latinos in Wapello County own their own home, which is a rate 24 percent higher than the rest of the state.

Hernandez attributes the Wapello County rate to resources available in the community.

“We were able to work with the city and with banks and with institutions to make sure that there is equal opportunity and that we create the programs that were specific to Latinos or to newcomers so that they understood, you know, how to build credit.”

It’s not just the support from LULAC & other non-profits that offer programs for Latinos in Ottumwa that keeps people coming to Wapello County. Above all else, it’s also the people.

“I’ve heard people say Ottumwa is like a place where you feel that whatever happens in your life, somebody will have your back. And so that is huge because when you don’t have family and you come to this country, you come without nobody protecting your back. And then the fact that you can create community where that’s your sense. That’s huge.”

Mark Roe, Executive Director of Greater Ottumwa Partners in Progress, commented on these achievements, saying, “We are immensely proud of our Latino community in Wapello County for their dedication to homeownership and workforce engagement. These accomplishments strengthen our community.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Keokuk County Sheriff's Office said one of its employees is on administrative leave as it...
Keokuk County Sheriff’s Office employee on leave amid hayride crash investigation
City of Cedar Rapids massage therapy ordinance deemed unconstitutional
City of Cedar Rapids massage therapy ordinance deemed unconstitutional
For the first time, 18 members of the Hawkeye marching band have signed an NIL deal.
Univ. of Iowa marching band members sign NIL deal
Julie Liebe, Kelsey DeWeese and Courtney Heid immediately jumped into action to help...
Off-duty Univ. of Iowa Healthcare nurses save life
Anthony Cotner Jr.
Cedar Rapids man charged with sexually assaulting woman in Iowa City

Latest News

Nikki Haley
Nikki Haley responds to Israel-Hamas war, House speakership spectacle
Rep. Miller-Meeks one of 25 representatives to cast no vote for House Speaker candidate
Rep. Miller-Meeks one of 25 representatives to cast no vote for House Speaker candidate
Rep. Miller-Meeks one of 25 representatives to cast no vote for House Speaker candidate
Rep. Miller-Meeks one of 25 representatives to cast no vote for House Speaker candidate
Medical professionals are confident new medicine could help protect both babies and older...
Univ. of Iowa doctor talks benefits of new medicines for RSV