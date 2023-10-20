Waterloo teen arrested for allegedly firing gunshot after argument

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Waterloo arrested a teenager after they said he fired a gunshot after an argument on Thursday afternoon.

Officers said it happened in the 1600 block of W. 11th Street at about 4:45 p.m.

Investigators determined that the suspect fired one round and then retreated into the home at that location. There was reportedly an argument that led up to the gunshot.

The suspect who allegedly fired the shot was identified as 17-year-old Mason Romeo.

Police arrested Romeo, and he has been charged with three counts of Assault with the Use/Display of a Dangerous Weapon and Reckless Use of a Firearm.

The investigation remains ongoing.

