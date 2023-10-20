Show You Care
Upper Iowa Univ. announces new president

Upper Iowa University in Fayette has announced its first female president.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:01 AM CDT
FAYETTE, Iowa (KCRG) - Upper Iowa University in Fayette has announced its first female president.

The board of trustees named Kathy Franken as the university’s 22nd president.

She’s served as interim president and Chief Financial Officer at the University since May this year.

A formal inauguration ceremony is set for her in May of next year.

She will replace current president Doctor William R. Duffy the second.

He’s served as president since 2013.

