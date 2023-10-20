Univ. of Iowa doctor talks benefits of new medicines for RSV

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Medical professionals are confident new medicine could help protect both babies and older adults from RSV this cold and flu season.

RSV is an illness that effects people’s lungs, which is why babies are typically at risk. Dr. Beth Cramer with the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is urging her patients to think about new preventative shots for RSV.

“The RSV levels in Iowa have not started to go up yet, but they have nationally so we feel like it’s coming,” said Dr. Cramer. “It’s available for babies 8 months and younger this flu season, or older children who may have some complications. And then for all adults aged 60 and older there’s a vaccine available as well to prevent complications in that population as well.”

She says it’s important, especially for parents, to understand RSV can be deadly in young kids. She says any prevention can help.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.