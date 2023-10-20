Two Iowa water groups test emergency water system in Middle Amana

MIDDLE AMANA, Iowa (KCRG) - Some small eastern Iowa communities are becoming better prepared if they lose essential water supplies during an emergency.

Two Iowa water groups came together on Thursday to test out a system that will help these communities if that happens.

Iowa Rural Water and the Iowa Water Wastewater Agency Response Network held the test at an abandoned water tower in Middle Amana.

The operation included filling a semi tanker, connecting it to the pump trailer and filling the water tower.

This emergency water system will help the more than 700 Iowa communities that have fewer than 2,000 people.

“We developed this concept to be able to assist small communities, small communities that might not have a lot of resources, financial resources and technical resources in disaster, we would be able to come and assist and help them out in a timely need,” Iowa Rural Water Association Training Specialist John Lins said.

Iowa Homeland Security is funding this effort. This was the first test of the system.

