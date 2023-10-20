Show You Care
Senator Chuck Grassley tours new Cedar Rapids ALRO Steel facility

By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Iowa U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley was in eastern Iowa where he stopped by the grand opening for Alro Steel’s new facility in Cedar Rapids

Sen. Grassley toured the building and talked with workers at the new location, which will serve as a warehouse and help with distribution for the metal products the company makes.

After the tour, Sen. Grassley spoke with TV-9 on a number of issues including the war in Israel, and the inability of the House to elect a speaker.

He says the House needs to come together so Congress can start passing legislation again.

“This is a terrible thing to happen even if there was not war in the Middle East and the reason why it’s an awful thing to happen is we’ve got terrible problems in this country and we can’t we can’t get it done if the elected representatives of the people aren’t working the way they should work,” said Senator Grassley.

Grassley also voiced his thoughts on the rise of political violence.

It comes after people sent death threats to lawmakers like Miller-Meeks.

He says American society has become less civil and says no one should get threats.

The Keokuk County Sheriff's Office said one of its employees is on administrative leave as it...
City of Cedar Rapids massage therapy ordinance deemed unconstitutional
Julie Liebe, Kelsey DeWeese and Courtney Heid immediately jumped into action to help...
Anthony Cotner Jr.
For the first time, 18 members of the Hawkeye marching band have signed an NIL deal.
Medical professionals are confident new medicine could help protect both babies and older...
Historic Bertram Road Bridge finds new home at Indian Creek Nature Center
Iowa DNR is reminding hunters to take precautions this hunting season
