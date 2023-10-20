Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Quite pleasant for Friday, turning windier to start the weekend

A really pleasant day will be the punctuation on another work and school week in eastern Iowa.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A pretty nice end to the work and school week is likely today, with a little bit of change on the way for Saturday.

A few patchy areas of fog are possible this morning around sunrise, but most areas will have good visibility throughout the next several hours. As the sun rises, any fog should diminish fairly quickly. Temperatures will also rise pretty efficiently today, with highs reach the mid 60s to around 70. Winds will be present from the west or northwest, but their intensity should be completely reasonable.

A cold front moves through tonight, but it won’t enter the TV9 viewing area until well after dark. The northwest zone is first in line for this front at around 2 or 3 o’clock in the morning, with the front set to clear the area by about 7:00 a.m. toward the southeast. While this storm system will be lacking moisture and no rain is expected, the front will still provide a shift in winds and an increase in their speed. Expect winds of 20 to 30 mph on Saturday, with some higher gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range. Windy conditions should peak around lunchtime on Saturday, with some gradual dwindling of those speeds toward evening. Thanks to a good amount of sunshine, temperatures should still reach the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Lighter winds and still mostly clear skies on Saturday night could allow for some frosty conditions to start Sunday, with lows in the 30s. The light winds stick around for the day, making for a very seasonally appropriate fall day in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Some nighttime showers or even a few storms are possible Sunday night and Monday night, as we transition toward warmer conditions for a couple of days. 60s and 70s will be possible to start the week, before additional chances for showers and storms really kick in later Tuesday through the rest of the week. This active period still appears to be on track, though there will be dry stretches within that time frame. When all is said and done, many areas have at least a chance to exceed an inch of rain out of this, with some higher totals. We’re still working out the details, as timing and placement of the various disturbances to provide this rain will be key to who gets the most. Stay tuned.

Temperatures appear likely to trend cooler by the following weekend. Highs by then may only be in the 40s.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Keokuk County Sheriff's Office said one of its employees is on administrative leave as it...
Keokuk County Sheriff’s Office employee on leave amid hayride crash investigation
Anthony Cotner Jr.
Cedar Rapids man charged with sexually assaulting woman in Iowa City
Julie Liebe, Kelsey DeWeese and Courtney Heid immediately jumped into action to help...
Off-duty Univ. of Iowa Healthcare nurses save life
For the first time, 18 members of the Hawkeye marching band have signed an NIL deal.
Univ. of Iowa marching band members sign NIL deal
NOAA's Winter Weather outlook favors warmer than normal conditions across Iowa this winter.
NOAA Releases their 2023-2024 Winter Weather Outlook

Latest News

A really pleasant day will be the punctuation on another work and school week in eastern Iowa.
First Alert Forecast
NOAA's Winter Weather outlook favors warmer than normal conditions across Iowa this winter.
NOAA Releases their 2023-2024 Winter Weather Outlook
Highs on Friday will be in the mid-60s
Decreasing Clouds Overnight paves the way for plenty of sunshine for Friday
Highs on Friday will be in the mid-60s
Your First Alert Forecast