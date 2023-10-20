Quite pleasant for Friday, turning windier to start the weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A pretty nice end to the work and school week is likely today, with a little bit of change on the way for Saturday.

A few patchy areas of fog are possible this morning around sunrise, but most areas will have good visibility throughout the next several hours. As the sun rises, any fog should diminish fairly quickly. Temperatures will also rise pretty efficiently today, with highs reach the mid 60s to around 70. Winds will be present from the west or northwest, but their intensity should be completely reasonable.

A cold front moves through tonight, but it won’t enter the TV9 viewing area until well after dark. The northwest zone is first in line for this front at around 2 or 3 o’clock in the morning, with the front set to clear the area by about 7:00 a.m. toward the southeast. While this storm system will be lacking moisture and no rain is expected, the front will still provide a shift in winds and an increase in their speed. Expect winds of 20 to 30 mph on Saturday, with some higher gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range. Windy conditions should peak around lunchtime on Saturday, with some gradual dwindling of those speeds toward evening. Thanks to a good amount of sunshine, temperatures should still reach the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Lighter winds and still mostly clear skies on Saturday night could allow for some frosty conditions to start Sunday, with lows in the 30s. The light winds stick around for the day, making for a very seasonally appropriate fall day in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Some nighttime showers or even a few storms are possible Sunday night and Monday night, as we transition toward warmer conditions for a couple of days. 60s and 70s will be possible to start the week, before additional chances for showers and storms really kick in later Tuesday through the rest of the week. This active period still appears to be on track, though there will be dry stretches within that time frame. When all is said and done, many areas have at least a chance to exceed an inch of rain out of this, with some higher totals. We’re still working out the details, as timing and placement of the various disturbances to provide this rain will be key to who gets the most. Stay tuned.

Temperatures appear likely to trend cooler by the following weekend. Highs by then may only be in the 40s.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.