Monticello hopes to keep win streak rolling into playoffs

MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - Since their week one loss to Mount Vernon, Monticello flipped a switch. The Panthers have rattled off seven consecutive victories.

“Our offense kind of started off slow against Mount Vernon, but we definitely got it going after that. Coach kind of got on us after that game, saying we need to get our offense going if we want to accomplish our goals and get to the Dome,” senior wide receiver and defensive back Peyton Schilling said.

The Panthers have averaged 54 points their last four games, with half of the wins coming in challenging weather.

“We got like a 20 minute window to really pass the ball and do what we needed. After that, it started down pouring, so we really had to run a little bit, but we managed it well,” senior quarterback and linebacker Preston Ries said about Monticello’s game last week.

Behind a solid offensive line, the Iowa recruit has put up some incredible numbers. Ries has over 1,600 passing yards, more than 1,100 yards on the ground and 38 touchdowns.

“He runs the ball, he throws the ball and is just a phenomenal player defensively,” Monticello football head coach Wes Wilson said. “He just makes a ton of plays. Your goal as the coach is to get your best guys the ball and that’s kind of an easy job for us. We get him the ball and good things happen for us,” he added.

Ries isn’t the only playmaker. Schilling leads the receiving corps with 772 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

“We like to kind of air it out a little bit and coach has got some good plays that he draws up for me and him to connect. It’s been fun this year,” Ries said.

“We have a really good connection. Preston and I come to the field a lot and just run routes and we have a lot of signals. It’s just that friendship off the field that we have going on,” Schilling added.

Friday night the Panthers will open up the playoffs against North Fayette Valley who ended their season in 2021.

“They’re not flashy, they don’t do the spread stuff, they’re going to line up and going to try and control the clock,” Wilson said.

“They run an old Wing-T offense, so we’re going to have to be ready to stop the run, stop the run and stop the run,” Ries said.

Monticello sits one win away from they eighth victory on the season, which is something no Monticello team has achieved in the last 15 years.

“We’re set up for a pretty good road ahead of us, so hopefully we can get it done,” Ries said.

