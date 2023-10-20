Show You Care
Madison Russo to be sentenced Friday, pleaded guilty to cancer scam

Madison Russo, 19, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree theft, a class C felony,...
Madison Russo, 19, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree theft, a class C felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
SCOTT COUNT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf woman, who pleaded guilty to a cancer scam, involving theft of over $37,000 in donations for a false cancer claim will be sentenced, Friday at the Scott County Courthouse.

Madison Russo, 19, pleaded guilty back in June to one count of first-degree theft, a class C felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Russo’s sentencing is scheduled to take place Friday morning at the Scott County Courthouse at approximately 9 a.m.

TV6 will be at the sentencing providing updates as well as live-coverage on our TV6 news app and website.

