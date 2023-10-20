Iowa DNR reminds hunters to take precautions while hunting

DES MOINES, Iowa - So far this hunting season, one person has been killed and three have been injured according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Now, DNR is reminding hunters about safety measures to take on a hunt.

Jamie Cook, Hunter Education Coordinator for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, says hunting season is here. “Archery is already open. Pheasant is gonna be opening here at the end of the month as well as some of the other upland water fowl is starting to kick off here here in early part of October. And then our big push will be our gun seasons that open up in December,” Cook said.

Cook says injuries are common this time of year.

“Shots taken across a field, pellets hitting faces sometimes from a shotgun when another hunter is 60-70 yards away. That happens sometimes during your bird seasons. And then we have property damage during our shotgun season,” Cook said.

Cook says one of the best ways to stay safe is to come up with a hunt plan.

“You let somebody know where you’re going, when you expect to be back. If you’re hunting with a group of people, part of that is knowing where those other people are gonna be stationed in the woods or in the field wherever you may be hunting so that everyone knows where you are and when you can be expected to return,” Cook said.

Cook says hunters should always remember the “Ten Commandments of Firearm Safety”.

“Some of the big ones are always treating every firearm as if it were loaded and then keeping your muzzle pointed in a safe direction would be the second one. And then making sure of what is in front of and beyond your target. That is a huge one,” Cook said.

Cook says anyone born after 1972 is required to take a hunter education course before they can purchase a hunting license. DNR holds those classes up until November 15th.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.