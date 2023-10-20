Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa City woman charged after allegedly stabbing man in the neck

The criminal complaint says Thu Nguyen, 31, of Iowa City, is charged with Willful Injury -...
The criminal complaint says Thu Nguyen, 31, of Iowa City, is charged with Willful Injury - Causing Serious Injury.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City woman was arrested and is facing charges after police said she allegedly stabbed a man in the neck on Wednesday.

In a criminal complaint, police said it happened at an apartment in the 500 block of Southgate Avenue at about 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said the victim was stabbed in the neck and lost a significant amount of blood, leaving him in the ICU at the hospital.

The criminal complaint says Thu Nguyen, 31, of Iowa City, is charged with Willful Injury - Causing Serious Injury for the incident.

Police said they reviewed video evidence that shows Nguyen walking out of the victim’s room with the victim. No one else was in the room with them.

The victim is seen bleeding heavily from his neck, and Nguyen is reportedly seen trying to hide a knife.

The victim then goes into another room and changes clothes before hiding in another room from officers, according to the criminal complaint.

During an interview, officers said Nguyen placed herself at the scene with the victim, but denied stabbing the victim or having a knife.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Keokuk County Sheriff's Office said one of its employees is on administrative leave as it...
Keokuk County Sheriff’s Office employee on leave amid hayride crash investigation
Anthony Cotner Jr.
Cedar Rapids man charged with sexually assaulting woman in Iowa City
Julie Liebe, Kelsey DeWeese and Courtney Heid immediately jumped into action to help...
Off-duty Univ. of Iowa Healthcare nurses save life
For the first time, 18 members of the Hawkeye marching band have signed an NIL deal.
Univ. of Iowa marching band members sign NIL deal
NOAA's Winter Weather outlook favors warmer than normal conditions across Iowa this winter.
NOAA Releases their 2023-2024 Winter Weather Outlook

Latest News

A map showing Navigator Heartland Greenway’s pipeline route.
Navigator cancels CO2 pipeline project
Some small eastern Iowa communities are becoming better prepared if they lose essential water...
Two Iowa water groups test emergency water system in Middle Amana
Some small eastern Iowa communities are becoming better prepared if they lose essential water...
Two Iowa water groups test emergency water system in Middle Amana
The Fourth annual Dark Harvest Halloween Parade is coming to Cedar Rapids this weekend.
Cedar Rapids Halloween parade set for Saturday