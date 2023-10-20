Iowa City woman charged after allegedly stabbing man in the neck

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City woman was arrested and is facing charges after police said she allegedly stabbed a man in the neck on Wednesday.

In a criminal complaint, police said it happened at an apartment in the 500 block of Southgate Avenue at about 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said the victim was stabbed in the neck and lost a significant amount of blood, leaving him in the ICU at the hospital.

The criminal complaint says Thu Nguyen, 31, of Iowa City, is charged with Willful Injury - Causing Serious Injury for the incident.

Police said they reviewed video evidence that shows Nguyen walking out of the victim’s room with the victim. No one else was in the room with them.

The victim is seen bleeding heavily from his neck, and Nguyen is reportedly seen trying to hide a knife.

The victim then goes into another room and changes clothes before hiding in another room from officers, according to the criminal complaint.

During an interview, officers said Nguyen placed herself at the scene with the victim, but denied stabbing the victim or having a knife.

