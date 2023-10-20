Historic Bertram Road Bridge finds new home at Indian Creek Nature Center

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Crews have successfully moved a historic bridge in Linn County to its new home.

The Bertram Road Bridge was built in 1876 over Indian Creek on Bertram Road, 10 years before modern-day automobiles were even invented. After nearly 150 years, Linn County decided to relocate it and build a new concrete bridge in its place.

The county partnered with the Indian Creek Nature Center to give the “Blue Bridge” a new home on its trail system. Indian Creek Nature Center Director of Land Stewardship Jean Wiedenheft says partnering with the county to host the bridge was an exciting project. " I don’t think anybody argued that a new bridge would be better. Safety reasons, traffic flow reasons. But it’s such an iconic member of the community that people started talking about how it would be really nice if it was preserved,” said Wiedenheft.

Crews ran into some roadblocks trying to transport the nearly 150-year-old “Blue Bridge.” When they first tried to move it in April, it twisted and collapsed. “A lot of the metal on the bridge is very rusty, so it did not hold up, so they did some recalculating and spent a lot of time working on restoring the bridge and replacing some of the bad metal pieces,” said Wiedenheft.

There’s still work to be done like painting and moving land to connect the bridge to the trail system, before the bridge is ready for visitors. But Wiedenheft says in some ways, this new home brings the bridge full circle, saying “People will be using it the way it was originally used. They’ll be walking across it in the forest, in the prairie, and I think that is just an incredible thing.”

