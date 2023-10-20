Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Historic Bertram Road Bridge finds new home at Indian Creek Nature Center

The Bertram Road Bridge was built in 1876 over Indian Creek on Bertram Road, 10 years before modern-day automobiles were even invented.
By Becky Phelps
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Crews have successfully moved a historic bridge in Linn County to its new home.

The Bertram Road Bridge was built in 1876 over Indian Creek on Bertram Road, 10 years before modern-day automobiles were even invented. After nearly 150 years, Linn County decided to relocate it and build a new concrete bridge in its place.

The county partnered with the Indian Creek Nature Center to give the “Blue Bridge” a new home on its trail system. Indian Creek Nature Center Director of Land Stewardship Jean Wiedenheft says partnering with the county to host the bridge was an exciting project. " I don’t think anybody argued that a new bridge would be better. Safety reasons, traffic flow reasons. But it’s such an iconic member of the community that people started talking about how it would be really nice if it was preserved,” said Wiedenheft.

Crews ran into some roadblocks trying to transport the nearly 150-year-old “Blue Bridge.” When they first tried to move it in April, it twisted and collapsed. “A lot of the metal on the bridge is very rusty, so it did not hold up, so they did some recalculating and spent a lot of time working on restoring the bridge and replacing some of the bad metal pieces,” said Wiedenheft.

There’s still work to be done like painting and moving land to connect the bridge to the trail system, before the bridge is ready for visitors. But Wiedenheft says in some ways, this new home brings the bridge full circle, saying “People will be using it the way it was originally used. They’ll be walking across it in the forest, in the prairie, and I think that is just an incredible thing.”

You can find more information on how the Indian Creek Nature Center is preserving the historic bridge here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Keokuk County Sheriff's Office said one of its employees is on administrative leave as it...
Keokuk County Sheriff’s Office employee on leave amid hayride crash investigation
City of Cedar Rapids massage therapy ordinance deemed unconstitutional
City of Cedar Rapids massage therapy ordinance deemed unconstitutional
Julie Liebe, Kelsey DeWeese and Courtney Heid immediately jumped into action to help...
Off-duty Univ. of Iowa Healthcare nurses save life
Anthony Cotner Jr.
Cedar Rapids man charged with sexually assaulting woman in Iowa City
For the first time, 18 members of the Hawkeye marching band have signed an NIL deal.
Univ. of Iowa marching band members sign NIL deal

Latest News

Medical professionals are confident new medicine could help protect both babies and older...
Univ. of Iowa doctor talks benefits of new medicines for RSV
Iowa DNR is reminding hunters to take precautions this hunting season
Iowa DNR reminds hunters to take precautions while hunting
Senator Chuck Grassley tours new Cedar Rapids ALRO Steel facility
Senator Chuck Grassley tours new Cedar Rapids ALRO Steel facility
Iowa DNR reminds hunters to take precautions while hunting
Iowa DNR reminds hunters to take precautions while hunting