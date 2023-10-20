A great Friday evening! Winds pick up into Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The weekend ahead doesn’t look too bad, but winds will pick up Saturday and more clouds are around by Sunday.

A cold front moves through tonight, but it won’t enter the TV9 viewing area until well after dark. The northwest zone is first in line for this front at around 2 or 3 o’clock in the morning, with the front set to clear the area by about 7:00 a.m. toward the southeast. While this storm system will be lacking moisture and no rain is expected, the front will still provide a shift in winds and an increase in their speed. Expect winds of 20 to 30 mph on Saturday, with some higher gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range. Windy conditions should peak around lunchtime on Saturday, with some gradual dwindling of those speeds toward evening. Thanks to a good amount of sunshine, temperatures should still reach the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Winds pick up behind a front and could gust 20-30 mph or higher for much of Saturday. (KCRG)

Saturday will be a sunny but windy day for home games for the Hawkeyes and Panthers. (KCRG)

We are nearing peak fall foliage in much of the TV9 viewing area along or north of Highway 20. With Saturday’s gusty winds, look for a sharp turn in fall color as many leaves will

Lighter winds and still mostly clear skies on Saturday night could allow for some frosty conditions to start Sunday, with lows in the 30s. The light winds stick around for the day, making for a very seasonally appropriate fall day in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Some nighttime showers or even a few storms are possible Sunday night and Monday night, as we transition toward warmer conditions for a couple of days. A few of these could linger on Monday too, though chances remain quite low with 60s and 70s will be possible to start the week.

Next week features several rain chances, though there should still be a lot of dry time mixed in. The most likely time period to receive meaningful precipitation is late Tuesday into Wednesday and Thursday. When all is said and done, many areas have at least a chance to exceed an inch of rain out of this, with some higher totals. Given the limited nature of the rain early next week, we’re still working out the details, as the timing and placement of the various disturbances to provide this rain will be key to who gets the most. Stay tuned.

Temperatures appear likely to trend cooler by the following weekend. Highs by then may only be in the 40s.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.