GoFundMe fundraiser to help family of Ottumwa man who was killed

Samuel Gallegos-Ramire
Samuel Gallegos-Ramire(Matthew Tribble | KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fundraiser is hoping to ease the financial burden of the family of a 34-year-old Ottumwa resident who was killed on Monday.

On October 16th, 2023, police were called to the 300 block of S. Ward Street at around 10:45 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

That’s where police said they found 34-year-old Samuel Gallegos-Ramirez, who was taken to Ottumwa Regional Health Center, where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy is expected to be conducted by the State Medical Examiner.

An investigation into this incident remains ongoing. No charges have been filed.

On the fundraiser page, the family stated:

We are the Gallegos Family and are in need of financial assistance to help bury our brother. He was killed and died in front of a supposed friend’s home in Ottumwa, Iowa. We are still searching for justice at this time and are asking if there is any way family and friends can share this message to help bring our brother back to Fresno, California; where he wanted to be; home. Thank you in advance and appreciate anything you can do to help”.

You can find the link to the GoFundMe here.

