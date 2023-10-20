Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Fisher-Price recalling ‘Thomas & Friends’ wooden train cars due to choking hazard

Fisher-Price is recalling 21,000 "Thomas & Friends" wooden train cars due to a choking hazard.
Fisher-Price is recalling 21,000 "Thomas & Friends" wooden train cars due to a choking hazard.(Consumer Product Safety Commission via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Fisher-Price is recalling thousands of popular toy train cars over a choking risk.

The recall involves about 21,000 of the “Thomas & Friends” Wooden Railway Troublesome Truck train cars.

The train cars are black and gray in color with yellow paint splattered on the side of the paint cars.

According to Fisher-Price, a small plastic piece with a high-powered magnet that connects the trains can loosen or detach, posing a choking and ingestion hazard for kids.

The company has received a report of the connector becoming loose and detaching but no injuries have currently been reported.

The toy trains were sold nationwide at Barnes & Noble locations and other specialty stores from February 2022 through August 2023.

Some train cars were also sold in Canada and on Amazon.com.

Customers have been advised to stop using the toys and go online for instructions on how to receive a full refund.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the first time, 18 members of the Hawkeye marching band have signed an NIL deal.
Univ. of Iowa marching band members sign NIL deal
Fatal crash in Iowa City
Two Iowa City teens charged with Homicide by Vehicle for fatal May crash
Ricco Thigpen
Work release escape: Ricco Thigpen
Witnesses are describing what they call a "horrific scene" after a hay ride crash hurt several...
Witnesses recall ‘horrific scene’ when hayride crashed injuring multiple children in Keokuk County
The Keokuk County Sheriff's Office said one of its employees is on administrative leave as it...
Keokuk County Sheriff’s Office employee on leave amid hayride crash investigation

Latest News

It favors above-normal temperatures and near-normal precipitation for eastern Iowa from...
NOAA Releases their 2023-2024 Winter Weather Outlook
Gabby Marshall, Herky surprise Coralville elementary students with $10k donation from Casey’s
Gabby Marshall and Herky surprise Coralville Central Elementary with $10k donation from Caseys
College Community School District holding info session on upcoming bond vote
College Community School District holding info session on upcoming bond vote
President Joe Biden speaks from the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in...
Biden says support for Israel and Ukraine is ‘vital’ for US security, will ask Congress for billions
In a primetime address, US President Joe Biden directly appealed to Americans for US support in...
Biden pledges US aid to allies in prime time address