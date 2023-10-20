Firefighters rescue dog from Dubuque house fire

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters rescued a dog from a house fire in Dubuque on Friday morning.

Fire officials said crews responded to the fire at a home in the 3000 block of Olde Country Court, just before 8 a.m.

The Dubuque Fire Marshal said the fire was caused by a dehumidifier that malfunctioned.

All occupants made it out of the home safely.

After crews extinguished the fire and cleared the smoke, the home was determined to be habitable, but it did have smoke damage throughout.

The dog that was rescued was taken to a local animal hospital for evaluation.

Two cats were also seen roaming the house after it was cleared.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.