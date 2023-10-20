Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Firefighters rescue dog from Dubuque house fire

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters rescued a dog from a house fire in Dubuque on Friday morning.

Fire officials said crews responded to the fire at a home in the 3000 block of Olde Country Court, just before 8 a.m.

The Dubuque Fire Marshal said the fire was caused by a dehumidifier that malfunctioned.

All occupants made it out of the home safely.

After crews extinguished the fire and cleared the smoke, the home was determined to be habitable, but it did have smoke damage throughout.

The dog that was rescued was taken to a local animal hospital for evaluation.

Two cats were also seen roaming the house after it was cleared.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Keokuk County Sheriff's Office said one of its employees is on administrative leave as it...
Keokuk County Sheriff’s Office employee on leave amid hayride crash investigation
City of Cedar Rapids massage therapy ordinance deemed unconstitutional
City of Cedar Rapids massage therapy ordinance deemed unconstitutional
Julie Liebe, Kelsey DeWeese and Courtney Heid immediately jumped into action to help...
Off-duty Univ. of Iowa Healthcare nurses save life
Anthony Cotner Jr.
Cedar Rapids man charged with sexually assaulting woman in Iowa City
For the first time, 18 members of the Hawkeye marching band have signed an NIL deal.
Univ. of Iowa marching band members sign NIL deal

Latest News

Navigator said it was a difficult decision to cancel the project.
Navigator cancels CO2 pipeline project
President Biden is calling for Americans to deepen their support for Ukraine and Israel as the...
Biden calls on Americans to up support Ukraine, Israel as two wars rage on
KCRG-TV9 Morning News Anchor Kristin Rogers and Jackie Kennon read to students at Pierce...
America Reads Day at Pierce Elementary
Linn County Master Gardener Beula Dvorak joins us to discuss produce donations.
Linn County Master Gardener talks produce donations