Expert holds talk on Artificial Intelligence at Cedar Rapids Public Library

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A top specialist in artificial intelligence says industry is embracing many of the positive aspects of AI, but warns against becoming too reliant on it.

Dr. Joseph Engler is the chief AI scientist at Collins Aerospace and created their Enterprise AI.

He told an audience at the Cedar Rapids Public Library that AI is beneficial in many areas including maintenance work, supply chain efficiencies., and customer service.

He says it’s important everybody knows how harmful it can be as well.

“Everyone’s going to be impacted by A-I sooner or later we want to make sure that people understand how they interact with it properly, don’t put personal information out on open websites that sort of stuff but also don’t be afraid of it,” said Dr. Engler

Dr. Engler also says we’re already seeing far more artificial intelligence in our homes, our schools, our transportation, and at work.

