Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Demolition of Harrison Elementary will go on as planned, after petition to save it forces board meeting

By Becky Phelps
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The demolition and replacement of Harrison Elementary in Cedar Rapids will go on as planned, after the school board heard comments Thursday night from people who wanted to save the nearly century-old building.

The board first voted to tear down Harrison back in April. The plan will eventually combine students from both Madison and Harrison into a new building on the Harrison site.

Save CR Heritage, a local group focused on preserving historical buildings protested that decision, and gathered enough signatures to get a public hearing from the district, specifically focused on the recommendation to demolish Harrison Elementary.

Around 10 speakers argued against the loss of the unique architecture and history of the nearly hundred year old building. Many said Harrison could be renovated instead of torn down.

After 30 minutes of public comment, no real action was taken, as all but one of the four present board members said they supported the plan to build a new elementary school on the Harrison site. Board member Dexter Merschbock did make a motion in support of preserving Harrison, but without a second, that motion died.

Board President David Tominsky said he would consider an option to preserve Harrison by moving it. But he says the current choice to demolish Harrison is all about the future for students. ”I still believe that a new facility is in the best interest of students, and I still support the decision I made back in April to support this plan,” said Tominsky.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the first time, 18 members of the Hawkeye marching band have signed an NIL deal.
Univ. of Iowa marching band members sign NIL deal
Fatal crash in Iowa City
Two Iowa City teens charged with Homicide by Vehicle for fatal May crash
Ricco Thigpen
Work release escape: Ricco Thigpen
The Keokuk County Sheriff's Office said one of its employees is on administrative leave as it...
Keokuk County Sheriff’s Office employee on leave amid hayride crash investigation
Witnesses are describing what they call a "horrific scene" after a hay ride crash hurt several...
Witnesses recall ‘horrific scene’ when hayride crashed injuring multiple children in Keokuk County

Latest News

Xavier sweeps Decorah on way to regional final
Xavier sweeps Decorah on way to regional final
Athlete of the Week: Grace Hoeper
Athlete of the Week: Grace Hoeper
Artificial Intelligence expert holds talk on AI
Expert holds talk on Artificial Intelligence at Cedar Rapids Public Library
Demolition of Harrison Elementary will go on as planned, after petition to save it forces board meeting