Demolition of Harrison Elementary will go on as planned, after petition to save it forces board meeting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The demolition and replacement of Harrison Elementary in Cedar Rapids will go on as planned, after the school board heard comments Thursday night from people who wanted to save the nearly century-old building.

The board first voted to tear down Harrison back in April. The plan will eventually combine students from both Madison and Harrison into a new building on the Harrison site.

Save CR Heritage, a local group focused on preserving historical buildings protested that decision, and gathered enough signatures to get a public hearing from the district, specifically focused on the recommendation to demolish Harrison Elementary.

Around 10 speakers argued against the loss of the unique architecture and history of the nearly hundred year old building. Many said Harrison could be renovated instead of torn down.

After 30 minutes of public comment, no real action was taken, as all but one of the four present board members said they supported the plan to build a new elementary school on the Harrison site. Board member Dexter Merschbock did make a motion in support of preserving Harrison, but without a second, that motion died.

Board President David Tominsky said he would consider an option to preserve Harrison by moving it. But he says the current choice to demolish Harrison is all about the future for students. ”I still believe that a new facility is in the best interest of students, and I still support the decision I made back in April to support this plan,” said Tominsky.

