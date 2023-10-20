City of Cedar Rapids massage therapy ordinance deemed unconstitutional

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Cedar Rapids is looking to repeal its massage therapy ordinance and replace it with state code.

That’s because a district court judge ruled that the city’s ordinance is unconstitutional citing home rule. Basically, the city’s ordinance can’t be more restrictive than the state law.

Courtney Ruze, Owner of Ruze Spa in the Newbo area, said wasn’t necessarily a bad thing.

“It was confusing,” she said. “They didn’t teach us about that in school.”

Ruze said she received a citation in 2021, a year and a half after she opened her business, for not complying with the city code. It was an ordinance put in place to stop sex trafficking and prostitution.

“The fact that I got fined for something along those lines, it really irked me,” she said.

The city found 66 businesses violated the ordinance since it started enforcing the law in 2019.

“We felt that we were ahead of the game,” said Annette Lorenz, the Safe CR Public Safety Program Director. “We saw that there was a need in our community as a way to protect massage therapists that are out there and giving us an investigative tool if there were illegal activities going on.”

Lorenz said the ordinance was successful. 52 of the violations came in the first year and were mostly people who didn’t know they had to get a license with the city. The number of citations was in the single digits in 2020, 2021, and 2022. However, Ruze believes it wasn’t helping to stop illegal acts from happening.

“If they are trying to stop prostitution, if they are trying to stop sex trafficking, they need to do a better job of finding those businesses,” she said. “Within that year and a half, they contacted me. I didn’t get any type of follow-up after I paid my fine and everything that I needed to do was in line and in order. If it was a regular business that was actually doing those types of services, they could change their name instantly, they can close down their business, have another person take over that spot with a different name, and that process starts all over again.”

That’s what happened in the case of Shanghai Massage on 1st Avenue Northeast. According to city documents, the city enforced the ordinance in October 2019. Ownership changed hands and the business name and it was cited again in 2021. The owner appealed the citation, and a court ruled the ordinance was unconstitutional in 2022 saying the city’s ordinance can’t be more restrictive than the state’s.

“It was a little bit of a disappointment; however, we have to remember, the individuals who created our city ordinance did so before there was a state ordinance in place on massage therapy,” said Cedar Rapids Lt. Cory McGarvey.

Lt. McGarvey said while the city was repealing its ordinance, the state law language was being added to the city code. He said changes made to state law give them the same tools to combat the issue.

“Because the state has kind of caught up and added requirements into their code, our ordinance isn’t really all that necessary anymore,” said Lorenz.

“I feel like there is a little concern that we don’t have effective tools to combat this type of crime and that’s not accurate,” said Lt. McGarvey. “We have all the same tools that we’ve always had.”

It’s tools Ruze wanted to see used more often because she said the reality was some people do ask for illegal services.

“It happens a lot, and a lot of us individuals don’t talk about it,” said Ruze.

