Cedar Rapids Halloween parade set for Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in Cedar Rapids will celebrate all things spooky on Saturday.

This year’s parade is called “Monsters Unleashed.”

The parade route goes through the NewBo and Czech Village District.

There are three categories that can win a cash prize: for the most scary and creative float, and the most creative walking unit.

The parade will benefit the Boys and Girls Club of the Corridor and the Mission of Hope.

It’s set to run from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

If you can’t make it, you can watch it on KCRG 9.2 at 8:30 p.m.

This is the parade’s fifth year.

