Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Cedar Rapids Halloween parade set for Saturday

Organizers are preparing for the Halloween Parade in the Newbo District.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in Cedar Rapids will celebrate all things spooky on Saturday.

This year’s parade is called “Monsters Unleashed.”

The parade route goes through the NewBo and Czech Village District.

There are three categories that can win a cash prize: for the most scary and creative float, and the most creative walking unit.

The parade will benefit the Boys and Girls Club of the Corridor and the Mission of Hope.

It’s set to run from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

If you can’t make it, you can watch it on KCRG 9.2 at 8:30 p.m.

This is the parade’s fifth year.

View a list of trick-or-treat times for towns across eastern Iowa here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Keokuk County Sheriff's Office said one of its employees is on administrative leave as it...
Keokuk County Sheriff’s Office employee on leave amid hayride crash investigation
Anthony Cotner Jr.
Cedar Rapids man charged with sexually assaulting woman in Iowa City
Julie Liebe, Kelsey DeWeese and Courtney Heid immediately jumped into action to help...
Off-duty Univ. of Iowa Healthcare nurses save life
For the first time, 18 members of the Hawkeye marching band have signed an NIL deal.
Univ. of Iowa marching band members sign NIL deal
NOAA's Winter Weather outlook favors warmer than normal conditions across Iowa this winter.
NOAA Releases their 2023-2024 Winter Weather Outlook

Latest News

Three people have been charged after a shooting in Waterloo.
Three arrested after Waterloo shooting
Waterloo teen arrested for allegedly firing gunshot after argument
Organizers are preparing for the Halloween Parade in the Newbo District.
Cedar Rapids Halloween parade set for Saturday
Officer Kevin Cram was shot and killed in line of duty last month in Algona.
Northwest Iowa brewery raises money for family of fallen Algona officer