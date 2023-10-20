Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control seeking input on proposed program

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Following a series of proposed changes to city ordinance, Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control (CRACC) is seeking feedback from community members relating to a planned Trap-Neuter-Release (TNR) program.

Officials say there are more feral cats in the City now than there were in the aftermath of the 2008 flood. The city is hoping to install the TNR program in the hopes of reducing the number of nuisance complaints, reducing the number of cats impounded at CRACC, and reducing animal euthanasia numbers.

This proposal is modeled after research and consultation with several other comparable cities’ animal control departments, but city leaders still want to hear from pet owners and the general public and get their input on the issue.

You can find the survey here.

