Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Army private who fled to North Korea charged with desertion, held by US military, officials tells AP

FILE - A TV screen shows a file image of American soldier Travis King during a news program at...
FILE - A TV screen shows a file image of American soldier Travis King during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea on Aug. 16, 2023. The American soldier who sprinted into North Korea across the heavily fortified border between the Koreas two months ago arrived back in the U.S. early Thursday, Sept. 28, video appeared to show. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press and LOLITA C. BALDOR and ERIC TUCKER
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — An Army private who fled to North Korea before being returned home to the United States earlier this month has been detained by the U.S. military, two officials said Thursday night, and is facing charges including desertion and possessing sexual images of a child.

The eight counts against Pvt. Travis King are detailed in a charging document seen by The Associated Press. The officials spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the charges have not been publicly announced.

King’s mother, Claudine Gates, said in a statement that her son should be “afforded the presumption of innocence.”

“A mother knows her son, and I believe something happened to mine while he was deployed,” she said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the first time, 18 members of the Hawkeye marching band have signed an NIL deal.
Univ. of Iowa marching band members sign NIL deal
Fatal crash in Iowa City
Two Iowa City teens charged with Homicide by Vehicle for fatal May crash
Ricco Thigpen
Work release escape: Ricco Thigpen
Witnesses are describing what they call a "horrific scene" after a hay ride crash hurt several...
Witnesses recall ‘horrific scene’ when hayride crashed injuring multiple children in Keokuk County
The Keokuk County Sheriff's Office said one of its employees is on administrative leave as it...
Keokuk County Sheriff’s Office employee on leave amid hayride crash investigation

Latest News

It favors above-normal temperatures and near-normal precipitation for eastern Iowa from...
NOAA Releases their 2023-2024 Winter Weather Outlook
Gabby Marshall, Herky surprise Coralville elementary students with $10k donation from Casey’s
Gabby Marshall and Herky surprise Coralville Central Elementary with $10k donation from Caseys
College Community School District holding info session on upcoming bond vote
College Community School District holding info session on upcoming bond vote
Samuel Gallegos-Ramire
GoFundMe fundraiser to help family of Ottumwa man who was killed
A man sits outside his building which was destroyed during Israeli bombardment in Rafah refugee...
As Israeli readies for ground assault, Biden preaches restraint and compares Hamas to Putin