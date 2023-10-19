Zinkula installed as Archbishop of Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday was the installation for Dubuque’s eleventh archbishop, Thomas Zinkula. Zinkula is an eastern Iowa native from the Mount Vernon area and parishioners are glad that he’s back.

Parishioners at Wednesday’s installation stressed to TV9 that Thomas Zinkula being from the region was incredibly important to them and that local aspect will allow him to know the needs are for Catholics in eastern Iowa.

”He’s the most humble man I’ve ever met. He can relate to everyone from saint to sinners. He’ll be great to have in the archdiocese,” said Brian Gilligan, a former parishioner who attended the installation Wednesday.

Gilligan met Archbishop Thomas Zinkula when he was their pastor in the early 2000s.

”We got to be friends and spent a lot for time together and it’s just really great to see him come back to this area,” Gilligan said.

Zinkula is from Mount Vernon and has worked in parishes in Cedar Rapids and Rickardsville.

”I think it’ll be really good to have someone who knows the area, the people, kind of how the people are driver, what they need, what they desire,” said Matt Smith, a seminarian.

TV9 was told that as of right now, Zinkula hasn’t set any specific plans for what he wants to do during his time as the archbishop. We were told he wants to listen to his community to see what they want.

”We’re looking forward to his vibrance. Last night he talked a lot about vocations, and I think that’s really helpful especially for bringing younger people into the church, “said Megan Braman, another parishioner who attended the installation.

LGBTQ-inclusion groups such as New Ways Ministry applauded Zinkula’s new role as Archbishop, especially in light of the guidelines he authored in providing pastoral care to queer communities as the Bishop of the Davenport Diocese.

That shift was applauded by others at the installation.

”Catholic means community, it means welcoming and I think that’s really important to emphasize that and I think he will be a good representation for that and making sure that everyone knows that they can come in and it open to that is a good thing,” Braman said.

For some of the younger members of the church, they say the new archbishop brings hope.

”I think there’s a lot of hope with him coming into the archdiocese and I’m sure change will happen, and I don’t know what that will be but whatever he does, he’ll be able to guide the church in whatever direction it needs to go,” said Maci Helle, a faith formation director for the Dubuque Archdiocese.

