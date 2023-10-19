WAGNER TAILS: Monty and Katya, Lucille & Estrella

VINTON AND SOUTH ENGLISH, Iowa (KCRG) - Outgoing, confident, playful and affectionate. That’s how caretakers at Better Together Rescue in Vinton describe Monty.

This four-month-old kitten loves all toys. Playtime often turns into a gymnastics event with him. Once he’s worn out, Monty loves to snuggle. Monty adores other cats.

He should also do well in a home with a dog and/or kids. Click HERE for the adoption application.

--

Three cats are waiting to be adopted from UNleashed Animal Rescue in South English. Katya is all black, Lucille is the tuxedo and Estrella has the stripes.

Estrella is three months old and is described as very playful with a lot of energy. Lucille is two years old. She’s looking for a quiet home with someone willing to be patient as she takes time to warm up to people.

Katya would do best in a home with other cats she can play with. This six-month-old is a food lover, and she’ll never judge anyone who enjoys a midnight snack, as long as she gets one too. Click HERE for the adoption application.

