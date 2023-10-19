University of Iowa Driving Safety Research Institute holds open house showcasing current work & the future of driving

Coralville, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 18th, people got an up close look at the work being done here in Eastern Iowa on the future of driving and driver safety.

Earlier today the University of Iowa Driving Safety Research Institute held an open house of their building.

People could tour the building and step inside the largest driving simulator in the nation as well as put their skills to the test on a much smaller one.

The Director of the University of Iowa Driving Safety Research Institute Dan McGehee say they want today’s event to showcase all the different research they do.

“It’s important to us for the public to see the kinds of work that we’re doing because traffic safety automotive safety is a really big public health issue,” said McGehee.

People also got to take a short ride around the building in an automated shuttle.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.