Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Travelers should be on alert for potential violent protests and terror attacks, State Department warns

Biden says Egyptian officials will reopen a crossing into Gaza for humanitarian aid. (CNN, POOL, KHOU, @POTUS, CHANNEL 12, PALESTINE RED CRESCENT SOCIETY, @IDF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - The State Department is warning U.S. citizens of potential for terrorist attacks and violent demonstrations around the world as the Israel-Hamas war intensifies and threats against American interests become more acute.

In a “Worldwide Caution” issued on Thursday, the department advised Americans to “exercise increased caution due to the potential for violence and increased tensions” in all countries.

“Due to increased tensions in various locations around the world, the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests, the Department of State advises U.S. citizens overseas to exercise increased caution,” it said.

The brief notice said Americans should be particularly alert in areas frequented by foreign tourists.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash in Iowa City
Two Iowa City teens charged with Homicide by Vehicle for fatal May crash
For the first time, 18 members of the Hawkeye marching band have signed an NIL deal.
Univ. of Iowa marching band members sign NIL deal
Ricco Thigpen
Work release escape: Ricco Thigpen
Witnesses are describing what they call a "horrific scene" after a hay ride crash hurt several...
Witnesses recall ‘horrific scene’ when hayride crashed injuring multiple children in Keokuk County
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to make multiple stops in Iowa this holiday season

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Oct....
Biden prepares Oval Office speech on wars in Israel and Ukraine, asking billions
Jen Hunt took Jagger to the vet where tests were run that came back positive for methamphetamine.
Dog finds, eats meth while on walk with owner
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, talks with members as the...
GOP’s Jordan backs a temporary House speaker plan and calls off 3rd vote for now, lawmakers say
LNL: Jim Jordan will not hold third speaker vote today