Three sent to hospital in Dubuque County crash

Three people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Dubuque County.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Three people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Dubuque County.

The sheriff’s office says it happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at Highway 151 and 12 Mile Road.

Officials said a semi was turning onto the highway and was rear-ended by a pick-up truck.

The driver of the pickup was airlifted to UIHC for treatment.

Iowa State Patrol is still investigating.

