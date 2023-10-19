Three sent to hospital in Dubuque County crash
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Three people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Dubuque County.
The sheriff’s office says it happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at Highway 151 and 12 Mile Road.
Officials said a semi was turning onto the highway and was rear-ended by a pick-up truck.
The driver of the pickup was airlifted to UIHC for treatment.
Iowa State Patrol is still investigating.
