Off-duty Univ. of Iowa Healthcare nurses save life

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It was a routine visit to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for Ervin and Sherry Imm earlier this summer when Ervin collapsed on the hospital’s skybridge.

“I had no symptoms, I had no pain or discomforts of any kind, I just remember for a split second I was falling,” Imm said.

Once he was down, three nurses, all of who were clocked out, came to his aid.

Julie Liebe, Kelsey DeWeese and Courtney Heid immediately jumped into action to help resuscitate Ervin beginning with CPR.

After CPR, the nurses could not find a pulse, leading to Heid using a defibrillator to shock him back.

“I just knew that when she started CPR, the next step was to find an AED and get that on him,” Heid said.

After being treated within the hospital, Ervin was eventually cleared with a bill of clean health.

For the nurses, it was an operation fully based on instinct.

“I really didn’t think anything, I just knew he was in trouble and that we needed to help him,” Liebe said.

The nurses were also happy to celebrate a victory, especially one where they worked together to achieve.

”Not every situation we are put in is the best situation. So it’s nice to know you have people to lean on- you’re not by yourself,” DeWeese said.

Ervin is in good health and high spirits, thankful for the short work of the nurses.

“The nurses that were there that day reacted immediately and reacted very professionally and very quickly to save my life,” Imm said.

